With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Lorraine Bertuzzi (née Del Giudice) in her 80th year. Lorraine was born in the village of Rivolto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy, to her parents, Francesca (née Cressatti) and Giovanni Del Giudice. She immigrated to Canada in 1949, working at Meakins & Sons Ltd., before meeting her late husband of 49 years, Renato. Devoted mother and fixer of boo boos to son Robert (Vivian). Dear sister to Louisa Zecchini (late husband Sergio), and Nella Scacchi (late husband Mario) and sister-in-law to Romeo Bertuzzi. She is predeceased by her nieces Frances and Paola Scacchi. Survived by nieces Gianna and Gemma Zecchini (Bill). Although not overtly religious, Lorraine's commitment to cleanliness had a divine quality. There was also no cheese too unappetizing, and no panettone too dry for her palate. Most at home in her kitchen, eating with her family, talking on the phone, singing along to her favourite oldies, reading the newspaper, and bellowing at whoever was in (or out of) earshot, Lorraine's spirit of generosity and overall caring will be missed. A memorial for friends and family will be held at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E., Hamilton, on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3-6 p.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 26, 2020