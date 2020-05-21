Passed away peacefully at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Monday, May 18, 2020 in her 87th year. Greatly missed by her much beloved son Randy. Will ever be remembered by her loving grandson Jayson and his wife Leslee, granddaughter Janon and dear friend, Linda Westfall. She leaves behind her loving great-grandsons, Kristopher, Ryley and Tyler. Lorraine was predeceased by her son, Doug and her husband Lorne Neal. Lorraine touched many people's lives in many ways, those who will dearly and fondly remember her. At Lorraine's request, cremation has taken place. A private family gathering for interment will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be made at: www.dbancaster.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 21, 2020.