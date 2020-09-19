It is with immense sadness that the family announces the passing of Lorraine at the Hamilton General Hospital on September 15, 2020 at the age of 64. Loving mother of Debbie, Laura and Kenny. Daughter of the late Robert and the late Beatrice Wilson. Cherished grandmother of Ashley, Dwayne (deceased), Nathan, DeeAnn, Avery and Shane. Dear sister of Joe, Bob (Sue), Patti (Allan), Donna (Jeff), Valerie and Linda. Predeceased by her siblings Florence, Steve, Henry, Norma, Margi and Pam. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 27, 2020 at the Wilson family homestead. Resting at Dodsworth and Brown, Robinson Chapel.



