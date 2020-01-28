|
|
LAMBERT, Lorraine (nee McCombs) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lorraine on January 24, 2020 in her 83rd year. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her side. Beloved and devoted wife of her husband Henry of 67 years. Predeceased by their 2 eldest daughters Charmaine and Tina. Cherished mother of Lorraine, Yvonne (Paul Chard) and son Mark. Loving and doting Grandmother to Keith, Sherri, Stephanie, Ryan, Jason, Michael, Sandra, Crystal and Owen. She will also be missed by many Great-Grandchildren and many extended family and friends. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mabel McCombs. Lorraine will be greatly missed by her sister Betty and her very caring brother-in-law Gary Lyle. Predeceased by her siblings; Thelma, Helen, Marjorie, Jimmy, Effie, Jean, Mabel, Tommy, Kitty and Billy. Lorraine was a beautiful and compassionate woman who will be carried in our hearts until we meet again. Gratitude to staff at St. Peter's Hospital for outstanding care in keeping Lorraine comfortable and well taken care of. Cremation entrusted to Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home. There will be a Celebration of Life held on Sunday, February 9th from 1-5 p.m. in the Social Room at The Shoreliner 500 Green Road, Stoney Creek. And while you lie in peaceful sleep, your memory we shall always keep.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 28, 2020