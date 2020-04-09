|
On April 1, 2020 Lorraine Duce passed at the age of 63 surrounded by the love of her family. Beloved wife of Thomas Duce. Loving Mother of Tammy Milkowski and Mandi-Lynn Monachino (Anthony) Missed by her siblings Linda Kirkham (Dave) Larry Goodale (Janice) Elizabeth Parry (the late Keith) Danny Goodale. Remembered membered by her grandchildren whom she adored. Robert Monachino, Christian Monachino. Missed by many neices and nephews and a large extended family. Thank you to the staff on 3W at St. Peter's Hospital for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life to follow at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 9, 2020