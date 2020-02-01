Home

POWERED BY

Services
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE INC.
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Marsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Marsh Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Norton, mother of Craig (Nancy), and Kathryn Sutton (John). Much loved grandmother of James (Rachel), Katie Marsh, Mackenzie, Alison, Megan, and Hillary Sutton. Great-grandmother of Frankie Marsh. Survived by brothers Marshall (Eliska) and Douglas (Carol) Conley. Thank you to the caring staff of the Juravinski. Cremation has taken place. If desired, expressions of sympathy to the Scleroderma Society would be appreciated by the family. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -