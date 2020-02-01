|
Passed away peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Norton, mother of Craig (Nancy), and Kathryn Sutton (John). Much loved grandmother of James (Rachel), Katie Marsh, Mackenzie, Alison, Megan, and Hillary Sutton. Great-grandmother of Frankie Marsh. Survived by brothers Marshall (Eliska) and Douglas (Carol) Conley. Thank you to the caring staff of the Juravinski. Cremation has taken place. If desired, expressions of sympathy to the Scleroderma Society would be appreciated by the family. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020