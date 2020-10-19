It is with heavy hearts that we announce Lou's passing after a courageous battle with MS at the age of 74. He is survived by his son Chris, wife Barbara and extended family and friends in Croatia. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at CAMA Woodlands for their kindness and compassion. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Tuesday October 20, 2020. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society of Canada would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 19, 2020.