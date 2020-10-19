1/1
Lou Roginek
1946-02-10 - 2020-10-16
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce Lou's passing after a courageous battle with MS at the age of 74. He is survived by his son Chris, wife Barbara and extended family and friends in Croatia. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at CAMA Woodlands for their kindness and compassion. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Tuesday October 20, 2020. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society of Canada would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved