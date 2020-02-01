|
Loving wife of Paul Wilson (deceased, 2014) and a devoted mother to her five children; Shelley (Donny) Crawford, Leslie, Ann and John (Marcia) Wilson and Susan. Louetta especially loved her grandchildren; Michael Crawford, Oliver Morgen and Kirk and Trent Wilson. Louetta cherished her three nephews: Doug (Beth) Powell, Guy (Karen) Powell and Lloyd ( Liz) Powell of the United States. Louetta was born and raised in Hamilton. In 1949 she met her future husband who boarded two doors down from her family after the war. They married a year later and after several years they built their family dream home in Grand Vista Gardens in Dundas. Louetta raised her children there and we all knew it was dinner time up on the hill when mom blew the 5:30 whistle calling us all home. Mom worked for years at the Dundas public library and loved her position there. She was an avid reader and a world traveller. Mom and dad threw amazing fresh flown-in lobster parties at their home. She was also a 30-year Florida snowbird enjoying many years at their home. Our mother loved all cats. She made the best strawberry rhubarb pies and looked forward to her Sunday evening Manhattan. Louetta loved Frank Sinatra and was thrilled to have seen him twice at the CNE. She always joked that her final wish was to be buried next to him. Our mother was above all, a loving anchor of all things good. After a lifetime of travel she has finally set sail on her final voyage. A very special thank-you must go to all the incredibly devoted staff at Amica At Dundas who took care of our mother in her final years. Our family will be forever grateful for all their dedication and care. Please sign Louetta's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca. Condolences can be sent to: 105 King Street East, Dundas, Ontario L9H 1B9
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020