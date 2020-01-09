Home

Louie Ethel Maddock

Louie Ethel Maddock
Passed away peacefully at Juravinksi Hospital, Hamilton on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Aubrey John. Loving mother of Diana McDonald and Anthony and his wife Deborah. Grandmother of Melanie (Gu-Sang), Jennifer (Adam), Shannon (Dave), Meaghan (Dan), Erin (Nate), and great-grandmother of Grace, Ava and Owen. Survived by her twin sister Lily. A Celebration of her Life will be held at MARLATT FUNERAL HOME, 195 King Street West, Dundas, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1 p.m., with visitation from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. A reception will follow in the Marlatt Family Centre. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
