1/1
Louie (Lieuwe) REGNERUS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born Raard, Fryslan, The Netherlands on April 20, 1934. Died Grimsby, Ontario, Canada on September 24, 2020. Passed away peacefully in the early hours of Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Jane Regnerus (nee Westerhuis). Loving father of Andrew (Melinda), Roger (Elma), Marlene, and Lloyd. Cherished Pake of Cassandra (Peter), A.J. (Coriander), Marita (Chris), Amanda (Matt), Quinton, Natasha, and great-grandfather of Violet and Isla. Brother of Ann Van Schepen (the late Pete) and Andy Regnerus (the late Diane). Predeceased by siblings Tinus Regnerus (the late Annie), Bob Regnerus (the late Edith), Sam Regnerus (Alyce), Mary (the late Bill Mantel), George Regnerus (Thea). Dear brother-in-law of Julie and Ben Winter, Joanne and Simon Heeg, and Shirley Westerhuis. Visitation by appointment at Fruitland Christian Reformed Church, 805 Highway #8, Stoney Creek on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. Attendance at Sunday visitation is limited by provincial regulations. Please RSVP for a visitation time through the funeral home website. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. If you are having difficulty with the website, please call the funeral home. Private graveside service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Grimsby Mountain Cemetery. A Celebration of Louie's Life / Memorial Service will follow at Fruitland Christian Reformed Church at 11 a.m. Rev. Peter Tuininga will officiate. Attendance at Monday's service is limited by provincial regulations. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask. Check the funeral home website to determine limitations on attendance at the memorial service. If you are having difficulty with the website, please call the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Louie to Diabetes Canada or Smithville Christian High School. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved