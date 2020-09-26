Born Raard, Fryslan, The Netherlands on April 20, 1934. Died Grimsby, Ontario, Canada on September 24, 2020. Passed away peacefully in the early hours of Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Jane Regnerus (nee Westerhuis). Loving father of Andrew (Melinda), Roger (Elma), Marlene, and Lloyd. Cherished Pake of Cassandra (Peter), A.J. (Coriander), Marita (Chris), Amanda (Matt), Quinton, Natasha, and great-grandfather of Violet and Isla. Brother of Ann Van Schepen (the late Pete) and Andy Regnerus (the late Diane). Predeceased by siblings Tinus Regnerus (the late Annie), Bob Regnerus (the late Edith), Sam Regnerus (Alyce), Mary (the late Bill Mantel), George Regnerus (Thea). Dear brother-in-law of Julie and Ben Winter, Joanne and Simon Heeg, and Shirley Westerhuis. Visitation by appointment at Fruitland Christian Reformed Church, 805 Highway #8, Stoney Creek on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. Attendance at Sunday visitation is limited by provincial regulations. Please RSVP for a visitation time through the funeral home website. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. If you are having difficulty with the website, please call the funeral home. Private graveside service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Grimsby Mountain Cemetery. A Celebration of Louie's Life / Memorial Service will follow at Fruitland Christian Reformed Church at 11 a.m. Rev. Peter Tuininga will officiate. Attendance at Monday's service is limited by provincial regulations. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask. Check the funeral home website to determine limitations on attendance at the memorial service. If you are having difficulty with the website, please call the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Louie to Diabetes Canada or Smithville Christian High School. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com