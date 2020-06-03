Louis BABICH
Passed away peacefully at Ridgeview Long Term Care on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 89. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years, Natalie. Cherished father of Michael (Lynn), and Dianne De Santis (Dan). Proud grandfather of Dina, Jerry, Ryan, Danielle and Dina. Brother of the late Louise Boich (Joe), Mary Alexander (the late Stuart), and the late John (Rosalie). Brother-in-law of Helen Radchuk (the late Ross). He will also be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Louis retired from Slater Steel after 31 years of dedicated service. He was one of the original members of the Croatian National Home of Hamilton 5 pin-bowling league, where for over 50 years he was very meticulous with his score keeping of the games. Louis enjoyed playing cards, golfing, and camping at his trailer, which he and his family had for over 30 years. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved him. The family wishes to thank Louis' home care givers and the team at Ridgeview Long Term Care for the compassionate care. Due to restrictions regarding Covid-19, a private family service will be held. If desired, donations to the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of St. Vladimir or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.markeydermody.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 3, 2020.
