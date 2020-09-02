It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Louis (Vjekoslav) Gollé on August 29th, 2020 in his 81st year. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Daisy (Ivan?ica) Gollé. Louis is predeceased by his parents Francika and Amand Gollé, his brother Richard, his brother-in-law Fred Pinarello and his mother and father-in-law Karlo and Ivanka ?eri?. He will be dearly missed by his sisters Hilda (Željko) Pokupec, Lily (Michael) O'Keefe, sister-in-law Jackie (the late Richard) Gollé. He was a cherished brother-in-law to John (Ivica) and Beatrice (Blaženka) Kranj?ec. Louis was a beloved uncle to Michael (Mara) Gollé, Peter (Nancy) Gollé, Angela Williams, Matthew (Joelle) Gollé, Joe Pokupec (from Alaska), Andy (Kathleen) Pokupec (from Cincinnati), Carole Ann (Bill) Konstantinou, Sabrina Tingle, Crystal (Ryan) Mackay and Vanessa (Sean) Kelly. "Great" Uncle Louis will be missed by his nieces and nephews; Stephanie, Christopher, Nicholas, Cedar, Marley, Mackenzie, Jackson, Kayla, Kean, Brighton, Helle, Marilyn, Kenneth, Elizabeth, Robert, Emma, Isabella, William, Keenan, Alyssa, Taryn, Jayne, Broderick and Payton. Louis will be missed by his cousins Edita Ze?o, Dario (Jessica) Ze?o, Sanjin (Sophia) Ze?o, Frank Gollé, Jonathan (Doris) Gollé, Roswita Maggisano, Dragica Huli?ar and Vladimir Benkovi? both from Croatia, Viktor (Deirdre) Gollé and Amand (Georgia) Gollé both from Australia and Mirjana Prikril (Zvonimir Mikuli?). Louis was a special Godfather to Robert Balaško and Christina James. His Kumovi Biserka and Steve Stoj?i? and John and Pat Mrezar will miss him as well. Louis was born in Tuzla, Bosnia- Herzegovina and was displaced to Germany. He moved to Belgium then eventually immigrated to Canada in 1956. His family settled in Toronto where he was a member of the Croatian Folklore Group and played for the Toronto Croatian Soccer Club. Louis married Daisy ?eri? in 1967 and settled in Waterdown where he played for both the Hamilton Croatian Soccer Club and the Waterdown Hawks. Louis worked for 30 years as a computer programmer and after retirement he spent his time fishing, bowling in the Croatian Bowling League and browsing on his computer. Louis was a long-standing member and served as president for several terms at the Croatian National Home in Hamilton. He was also a member of the Croatian Sports and Community Center of Hamilton. Many thanks to Constables Sobh and Singh for their assistance and the staff of the Hamilton General Hospital for their compassion and care. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Croatian Catholic Church, 1883 King Street East, Hamilton on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 600 Spring Gardens Road, Burlington. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Following the Mass family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life at The Croatian Sports and Community Center of Hamilton located at 166 Green Mountain Road E, Stoney Creek from 12-4 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Markey- Dermody Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Croatian National Home building fund would be sincerely appreciated.