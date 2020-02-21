|
Husband of the Late Nellie (Grightmire), brother of the Late Helene Kokovay, father of Esther Morgan (Franklin), David (Susan) and Paul (Karen), 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A member of Dundas Baptist Church for more than 70 years. Lou was a tenor singer in many choirs and choruses. Lou, a Hungarian immigrant who came to Canada as a child and tragically orphaned at 13, overcame many obstacles and was a self-made man who loved his Canadian home. He was a mechanical (heating, plumbing, electrical) draftsman during his working life. Always generous and optimistic about life, he loved his community and gave generously to many causes. The old guy who got around Dundas on his red scooter in his red hat, proudly flying the Canadian flag on the back was a fixture to one and all. Friends will be received by the family on Sunday afternoon and evening from 2-4 and 7-9 at the Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main Street Dundas. Lou's Service will take place on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the DUNDAS BAPTIST CHURCH, 201 Governor's Road, Dundas. Interment at Grove Cemetery. Lou supported many charitable causes. We suggest the St. Joseph's Villa Foundation (where he lived for several years), Dundas Baptist Church, or your favourite charity in remembrance of Lou. Please sign Lou's online book of condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020