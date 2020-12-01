On Sunday, November 29 at Humber River hospital in his 92nd year after a fierce three-week battle with COVID-19. Loving husband of Judith, kind and caring father and father-in-law of Todd (Heather Mingail) and Sue-Ann (Denise Alexander). Cherished Poppa to Dustin, Jacqueline and Cooper. Predeceased by sisters Belle and Lillian and brother, Max. Lou lived his best life as a much-loved chartered accountant, a devoted son and brother, a dedicated member of the Hamilton Jewish community, a golfer, bowler and traveller to all parts of the globe. He enjoyed many winters in Naples, Florida and summers sailing Lake Ontario. Special thanks go to the wonderful caregivers at 147 Elder St. who brought so much joy into his last year of life. Private family service. Shiva by Zoom Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIucOGopj4pG9R9q7NtlobyrwLtdUX6_juQ
Donations in Lou's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or to Prostate Cancer Canada.