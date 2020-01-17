|
|
Peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, after a lengthy illness, the Lord took unto Himself in His own time Louise Strating at the age of 62 years. Beloved wife of Eric for 39 years. Loved mother of Tanya and Shawn De Jager, Shawn and Melissa Strating, Krista Strating, and Megan and Alex Byl. Dear grandma of Nicole, Emily, Shane and Hannah De Jager, Ashton, Jaylen, Avery and Ella Strating, and Jackson and Austin Byl. Beloved daughter of Gertie and the late Nick Vanderheiden and daughter-in-law of Dick and Kitty Strating (the late Elisabeth "Bep" Strating), and loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Len and Jane Vanderheiden, Nellie and Norm Schuurman, Jim Vanderheiden, Therese and Nico Barendregt, Jackie and Len Hordyk, John and Amanda Vanderheiden, Mirja and Henry Linde, Edith and Henk Dokter, Sandra and Frits Werkman, Peter and Tracey Strating, Betty and Kevin Bruins, Richard and Sadie Strating, Randy and Corrie Strating, Christina Strating, and Lori and Greig Hand. Louise will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Monday from 3-5 and 6-9 p.m. at CORNERSTONE CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 353 Stonechurch Rd. E., Hamilton where the Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11 a.m., Rev. D. Feenstra officiating. Reception to follow in the church hall. Private family interment at Mt. Hamilton Cemetery. Special thanks to all the staff at Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre for all their care. Donations to the or Anchor Association would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 17, 2020