It is with heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Louise on March 28, 2020. Louise was born May 23, 1929 in Murnau, Bavaria, Germany, at the foothills of the Alps. Louise is the mother of Doris (Franz), Irene (Gianni, predeceased) and Robert (Robin) and the grandmother of Fanziska, Michael, Anthony and Daniel. Louise married her beloved Joseph February 4, 1954 in the beautiful St. Nikolaus Church in Murnau, where they promised each other love and faithfulness until they die. They emigrated to Canada in March 1954, a month after their wedding. After a windy and stormy Atlantic crossing, they landed in Halifax and moved on to Ontario by train. A very generous couple, Mr. Stanley and Mrs. Hester Gray, offered to let them stay with them for the first 3 weeks until they found their own apartment in Port Hope, Ontario. After quite a few minor changes, they eventually arrived in Hamilton and life improved day by day from thereon. Louise lived a long, active and caring life, raising three successful children with her husband. She was always taking courses, learning, teaching and volunteering at the Hamilton Literacy Council as a teacher and teacher trainer. She loved dancing and singing, cooking, her garden and flowers and traveling, from Alaska to Egypt, from Israel to Hawaii, from Greece and Rome to Las Vegas, and from east to west in Canada. A life well lived. Louise was a member of St. Boniface church on Aberdeen Ave. for well over 50 years, singing in the choir and active at every bazaar. We buried Louise on April 1, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery. Father Andrew Lopatniuk held the graveside service under a beautiful sky. May Louise rest in peace. God has found a beautiful new angel.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 28, 2020