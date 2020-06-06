Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 92 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband Lorne and by her granddaughter Melanie. Loving mother of Chris (Linda), Michael (Donna), and Steve (Maria). Proud and devoted grandmother of Joelle (Leo), Nicholas (Laura), Geoff (Erica), Tiffany (Ryan), Kyle, Chris, Mike, Darcie (Ryan), and Erin (Brandon); great-Grandmother of Mikayla, Aidan, Caitlin (Adam), Riven, Lincoln, Victoria, Alyssa, Sierra, Alexis, Jacob, Alex, Trenton, Aiden, and Kai; great-great-Grandmother of Zara. Dear sister to Keith, Ray Bigrigg, the late Earl Bigrigg, and the late Laverne Hammond. Private cremation has taken place. Please take a moment to share your memories and condolences using the online guestbook at www.lgwallace.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.