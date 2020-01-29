Home

Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
Louise Elenor Fleming


1929 - 2020
1929 - 2020 Peacefully, on January 19th, 2020, in her 91st year, at, St. Joseph's Healthcare, Hamilton, Louise has joined her Mum and Dad in heaven. Louise is predeceased by her parents Minnie (nee Atkinson), and Harry Stevens, and her dearest friends Wilma and Jack Waumsley. Survived by and will be dearly missed by her family, Susan, Christopher, (Kristie), and Stephen Lamain. Louise was the only child of Minnie and Harry Stevens and lived most of her life in Hamilton. Louise took extraordinary pride in working in the office of International Harvester, (Case-New Holland) retiring from a 47-year career in 1995. Louise was an exceptionally strong-minded woman who lived independently for decades at the Mirador Apartments on Fennel Ave until she moved to assisted living. We will all miss her dry sense of humor that we loved so dearly, and her infamous too-da-loo. The family cannot thank Highgate Residence of Ancaster enough, for the staff's kindness, and care that they gave Louise during her stay with them. She enjoyed them as much as they enjoyed her. We thank Idlewyld LTC, and finally, St. Joseph's Hospital who ensured she preserved her dignity in her final time with us. Special thanks to Emma and Sherry from St. Joe's and all staff, for their relentless kindness and special care they gave Louise. Music therapy gave her such comfort, and we appreciate their efforts beyond expression. Friends are invited to join us, for a celebration of Louise's life on Friday, January 31st at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave East, in Hamilton for a visitation from 10 - 11 a.m., followed immediately by the service. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has already taken place. Private interment will take place in the spring. For those wishing to make a donation, we ask that you please consider St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation "Therapeutic Recreation Program", the Alzheimer's Society of Ontario, or a in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020
