Passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in her 90th year. Beloved wife and friend of Frank (2017). Loving mother of Gerry Mezzalira (Cathy) and Sandra Wood. Cherished Nonna of Eric and Taylor Mezzalira and Megan and Nicholas Wood. Dear sister of the late Albert Feltracco (Nancy). Lou worked at Stelco Tin Mill for 17 years, then Inglis Ltd. in Stoney Creek for 19 years before her retirement in 1986. She was a member of the Ladies Venetian Club, Winona Seniors Centre, Scenic Woods Golf and Country Club and St. John's Bowling League. Lou was a huge CFL fan since the 1950's. Lou enjoyed her retirement years with her family. Her sense of humour and "sass" will be missed by everyone who knew her. A special thank-you to Seasons Retirement Home, Dr. Selbie and the palliative care team at St. Peter's Hospital. Cremation will take place, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church in Stoney Creek at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to the Juravinski Cancer Centre would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020