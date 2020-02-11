|
With great sadness we announce the passing of Louise Partridge (nee Sansone) with family at her side on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in her 97th year. She joins her husband Alan (2005) and cherished daughter Cheryl (1980). Predeceased by sisters Ann (Kearney) and Joan (Winterbottom) and brothers Michael, James, Constance, and Richard. Survived by much loved sister Marjorie Cooke and by sister-in-law Isabelle Sansone. Special aunt to Brenda Atkison (Paul) and Beverly Bain (Tim), great aunt to Larissa, Jesse, Ryan, Blake, Paige and Jake, and great-great aunt to Logan, Mason, Lachlan, and Braxton. She will be missed by nieces Marilyn, Nancy, Linda, nephew Robert and special friend Barb Smith. An independent woman, bright minded and analytic thinking to the end of her days, Louise was an avid reader, circulating books with sister Marjorie and Doris Schatz, following current events, golf, and tennis. Louise lived the first third of her life in Hamilton, the next third in London, Ontario, and the final third in Burlington. She was easily liked by all who worked with her or knew her. A special thanks to the staff at Deerview Crossing (July 2019 - January 2020) and St. Peter's Hospital Palliative Care in her final days. Cremation has taken place and interment shall follow. Donations to the are appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 11, 2020