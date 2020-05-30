On May 27 2020, it was time for our Wonderful Mother Luan to go to heaven where she will continue to look after us. Predeceased by her husband Frank Sebisty and her friend Gordon Markey. Fun Sister of Hilda (Frank Pust) Larry (Margaret) Joesph (Joan) Stanley (Cathy). Luan very much loved her parents Joseph and Anna Lanc and her favorite Auntie Hilda (George) Vasil as well as her cousin Frank (Mary Opasky). She was very loved by all of the Sebastian Family and she very much loved and treasured them. We were very blessed to have such a wonderful mother for Tom and Gerry. We could never be Thankful enough to all the Staff at Wellington Terrace for providing a wonderful home for her and providing extraordinary care for her when it was needed. We also want to mention our Great Appreciation to all the wonderful and Brave people working at the Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington who did so much for our Mom in her final months. Private gatherings will be held at some later time. As an expression of celebration, donations to Saint Therese, "The Little Flower" littleflower.org would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.