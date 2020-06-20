On May 27, 2020, Luan (Mother, Sister, Auntie, Friend) began her journey to heaven. Predeceased by her husband Frank Sebisty and her friend Gordon Markey. Fun Sister of Hilda (Frank Pust) Larry (Margaret) Joseph (Joan) Stanley (Cathy). She was very loved by all of the Sebastian Family and she very much loved and treasured them. We were very blessed to have such a wonderful mother for Tom and Gerry. Funeral and Interment to be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. As an expression of celebration for Luan, donations to Saint Therese (ca.littleflower.org) would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.