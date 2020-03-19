|
Passed away on March 14, 2020, at the age of 97 years, after residing briefly at the Kensington Village Nursing Home, in London Ontario. She was born October 13, 1922, in the village of Starosillya, near Kiev, Ukraine, one of five children raised in turbulent times. She had a resilient spirit, surviving famine(Holodomyr) in the early 1930's - a decade later, she was one of many young people taken during the War years to forced labour in Germany. There she met her husband Walter, they married in 1947, then immigrated to Canada in 1948, settling in Hamilton, Ontario. For many years, Luba was active in the local Ukrainian Community. She always enjoyed singing, whether in her sewing room at home, or in the church choir at St. Vladimir's Cathedral. Luba is survived by her children (Roman and Leslie), grandchildren (Natalie, Erica and Jeremy), and three great grandchildren (Oliver, Veronica and Hunter). She was predeceased by her immediate family in the Ukraine, as well as her husband Walter who passed away 40 years ago. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Wednesday, March 25th from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Interment to follow in Woodland Cemetery. Online tributes may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com "??e ????????, ????? ?? ????" (sleep well, the fight is over)
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 19, 2020