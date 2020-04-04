Home

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Luba Zitaruk in her 87th year on April 1, 2020, at Regina Gardens. Beloved daughter of the late Sam and Clara Zitaruk. Lovingly remembered by Gloria Jackson and many friends. Luba worked at Stelco for many years in the secretarial field, loved animals, especially cats, and had a passion for reading and shopping. A special thank you to the staff of Regina Gardens for their care and compassion. Burial has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA or a would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020
