It is with heartfelt sadness we announce that the Lord called home Lubbertus Boekestyn (Bert or Mr. B) on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in his 89th year at McNally House in Grimsby. Loving husband of Annie for 64 years. Devoted father to David Boekestyn (Toni) and Rose (Scott) deVries. Opa to Matthew and Samantha. Brother and brother-in-law to the late Ted and the late Betty of England, the late Bram and Ena of Jordan, Bep and the late Ben of Holland, Piet and the late Annie of Holland, the late Arie and the late Eneka of Holland, Els of Holland, Lenie and Maarten of Holland, Harmien and the late Wim of Holland, Jan of Holland and Gert-Jan and Ineke of Holland. Bert will be missed by many cousins, nephews and nieces and friends both here and abroad. The family wishes to thank all of the wonderful staff and volunteers at McNally House. The special care and thoughtfulness during Bert's last days made his journey much easier to bear. The family will receive friends at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Fruitland Christian Reformed Church, 805 Highway #8, Stoney Creek on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Grimsby Mountain Cemetery prior to service 10 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations to McNally House would be greatly appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020