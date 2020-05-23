With heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved sister and aunt, Lucia at the Juravinski Hospital on May 15, 2020, peacefully at the age of 61. Predeceased by her parents Domenico and Angelina D'Achille. Leaving to mourn her loss are loving sister Connie D'Achille, Maria Berardi (Elio), Nick D'Achille (Liz), Anna Vavallo (Tony), Rosanna Caucci (John). Cherished aunt to Fernanda (Charlie), Angela (Ross), Tony (Angela), Randy (Karen), Nick (Maria), Mike (Yaneth), Dan (Joanne), Jason, Jonathan (Ashley), and Jennifer (Nino). Lucia will be fondly remembered by her many great-nieces and nephews, and her uncle Guido (Loreta) and many cousins and friends. Lucy loved spending time singing and dancing with family and friends. You could always count on Lucy remembering your birthday and anniversary. She had an amazing ability to brighten a room with her contagious smile and laughter and was always ready to give you a hug and kiss. Tombola (bingo) was one of her favorite games. We have fond memories of Lucy's daily phone calls to ask you "what did you eat today" and "come to my house for coffee". Our Angel will always be in our hearts. We love you "my sweetheart". Private family services have been held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home Hamilton.