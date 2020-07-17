Lucia GABRIELE

Lucietta Gabriele passed away peacefully at Huron Lodge in Windsor Ontario on July 15, 2020 at the age of 93. Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews in Canada and Italy. Lucietta was predeceased by her brothers Giuseppe and Frank, and her sisters Concetta, Ninetta and Angela. She is survived by sisters Elide Pellegrini and Agata Poce. Lucietta was born in Pettorano Sul Gizio, Italy in 1927. Like many others from this tranquil village, she emigrated to Canada as a young woman and started working at Wagstaff Ltd and later E.D. Smith. She lived in Hamilton where she lived with her family for the vast majority of her life. Lucietta was a second mom and second grandmother to all the children in the family. Tete, as she was affectionately known by the youngest children, was ready to play ball hockey, wrestling or any other activity at all times. She loved cooking and knitting but was happiest surrounded by her family enjoying home cooked meals and conversation. Visitation to be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Sunday, July 19th from 1-4 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 4pm. BY MANDATE OF THE BEREAVEMENT AUTHORITY OF ONTARIO, ALL IN ATTENDANCE MUST WEAR A FACE MASK. A private family burial will be held at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Alzheimer's Society. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com