Lucia Mary (Gorman) BACH
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother on November 7, 2020 at the age of 89. Predeceased by her beloved husband Czeslaw Bach, son Stefan Bach and brother Alexander Gorman. Loving mother to Joseph Bach (Cheryl Bach), Sonia Bach and Lucy Smythe (Art Smythe). Adored grandmother to Christopher, Adam, Erin, Erica and Alexandria (Nickolas). Cherished great-grandmother to Kyan, Parker, Ayden, John and Tristram. She will be deeply missed by her sister Beverly Williamson in Scotland. Special thanks to the staff at Aberdeen Gardens Retirement Residence for their kind care and compassion for our mother. Private Graveside Service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 10, 2020.
