Peacefully passed away at The Willowgrove Long Term Care on November 20, 2020, at the age of 83 years. Luciano was born in Capodistria, Italy on April 7, 1937. Beloved husband (of 31 years) to the late Guiliana (1992). Loving father of John Benedetti (Debbie) and Sonia Almeida (Carlos). Dear Nonno of Christopher, Julia, Arianna and Brent. Predeceased by his parents the late Giovanni and Maria Benedetti and his father and mother-in-law the late Emidio and Carmela Martino. Dear brother of Pino (Valnea), Aldo (Liliana), and Maria Grazia Stefani (Nino). Brother-in-law of Enzo (deceased) and Regina Martino, Maria and Gaetano Bortolotto (deceased), Tony and Teresa Martino, Remo and Darlene Martino, Liliana (deceased) and Dominic Annibale (deceased). He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews in Canada and Italy. Luciano was a skilled carpenter who loved being with family and friends. He was always the funniest guy in the room and loved life. We will never forget you and we will love you forever. We would like to thank all the staff from Willowgrove for their compassionate care of Luciano. Special thank you to Dr. Saperson for her many years of care. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice
. A private Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Catharine of Sienna Corpus Christi site on Monday, November 23rd. Private Burial to take place at Resurrection Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it is mandatory for all in attendance to wear a mask. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com