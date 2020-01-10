Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Luciano MARCONI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luciano MARCONI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
At the age of 97, Luciano, born November 26, 1922, passed away in his sleep, peacefully, on January 6, 2020. He leaves behind his wife Teresa (née Verticchio), and his adored son Massimo; sister and brother-in-law Fernanda and Franco Caprilli; nephews Federico, Lorenzo and wife Maria (née Fiore), and Roberto Caprilli, and his niece Sandra Marconi in Italy. The family wishes to thank the directors, nurses and PSWs at The Meadows Nursing Home for their excellent care, as well as the staff at Juravinski Hospital for his care during his last days. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luciano's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -