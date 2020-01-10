|
|
At the age of 97, Luciano, born November 26, 1922, passed away in his sleep, peacefully, on January 6, 2020. He leaves behind his wife Teresa (née Verticchio), and his adored son Massimo; sister and brother-in-law Fernanda and Franco Caprilli; nephews Federico, Lorenzo and wife Maria (née Fiore), and Roberto Caprilli, and his niece Sandra Marconi in Italy. The family wishes to thank the directors, nurses and PSWs at The Meadows Nursing Home for their excellent care, as well as the staff at Juravinski Hospital for his care during his last days. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held.