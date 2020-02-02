|
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Father after a lengthy illness with COPD on January 24, 2020 in his 84th year at Parkview Nursing Centre. He passed, surrounded by his family, into the arms of his Lord, Jesus Christ, to join his beloved wife. Lou was the loving husband for 60 years of the late Georgette (Parthenais) Beaudin (2018).
Cherished Father of Gilles (Jasmin), Guy (Hazel), Paul, Ginette Howatt (Dale), Denis, Diane MacNeil (Mike), and Alain (Jennifer).
Cherished Bubba of, Monique, Rachel, Christopher, Laura, Sarah, Matthew, Siobhan, Kyle, Jesse, Ryan, Michael, Justin, Amanda, Heather and Aidan and his Great Grandchildren, Joshua, Caitlyn, Ella, Liam, Charlotte and Jaclynn.
Predeceased by his parents Adelard Beaudin and Estelle (Goulet) and Step Father Patrick McNamara, sister Rejeanne Banville, and brother Rene. Survived by his sister Reina Asselin (Gilles), brother-in-law Robert Banville, sister-in-law Lise Parthenais, aunt Estelle Goulet.
He will be missed by many nieces and nephews and friends.
Dad moved from Cornwall Ontario where he drove oil trucks, taxis and worked at the cotton mill until he moved us to Hamilton. He then started to work at Ford in Oakville for 34 years until his retirement in 1996. All through those years, Dad always held 2 jobs to make sure his family was taken care with a roof over their heads and were fed every day. During the course of those years Dad worked part time for Canada Coach Lines driving bus until the early 1970's where he then started his own carpet and flooring installation business, PGS Carpet Services which soon became Lou's Carpet Services – until the late 80's.
He taught all of us never be afraid to work hard and always take care of your family. More so, to help those who need help and ask for nothing in return but a thank you. Dad always told us to take responsibility for your reaction to your experiences, to take the initiative and respond positively to improve the situation.
Special thanks to all the staff of Parkview Nursing Centre for their exceptional care. A very special thank you to Jen Burgess, nurse practitioner for her care, compassion and benevolence at Parkview. Dad was a resident of Meadowlands Retirement Home prior to going to Parkview. He was also a long time resident and home owner on Margaret St. in Hamilton.
In accordance with Dad's wishes, Cremation has taken place. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 128 Edgemont Street South, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11:30 am until the time of Memorial Mass at 1 pm. Reception after mass at Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East, Hamilton. Private family entombment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2020