|
|
With saddened hearts we announce the passing of Joseph Lucien Duguay at the age of 90 as the result of complications from Alzheimer's. Lucien is predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years Leona (Pitre) and survived by seven children - Diane, Jackie, Denise (Doug), Lorraine (Bob), Monica (Todd), Mike (Tammy), and Claudelle (Robert) as well as 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren He is also survived by one sister Lilliane (Gerald) Duguay and one brother Marc Duguay - of Beresford, NB; brother in law Leofred (Georgina) Pitre of Beresford, NB., and sisters-in-law Erma (Bill) Pitre of Toronto, Delcina (Alvin) Duguay, Helen (Arnold) Duguay, Yvonne (Alyre) Duguay and Julie-Anne (Rodrigue) Duguay. He leaves behind many, many nieces and nephews. Born in Beresford, New Brunswick, Lucien was the son of the late Edward and Lydia Duguay. He is also predeceased by four brothers, Alvin, Rodrigue, Arnold and Alyre, brothers-in-law Ernest (Eva), Leonard (Adeline), Arthur (Irene), Gerard (Cecile), Edmond (Marjorie), Bill, and two sisters-in-law Ida (Emery) and Lydia (Sonny). Lucien retired from Dofasco after 35 years of service and later held positions in real estate and security. Cremation has taken place and there will be a service at a later date. Thank you to the staff at Hilltop Manor in Cambridge, who took care of both Lucien and his wife Leona in their final years. In memory of Lucien, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 6, 2020