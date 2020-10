Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away Thursday October 15th in her 79th year after a long battle with cancer. Loving wife of Gary for 60 years. Cherished mom of Mike (Barb), Dan (Brenda) and Kelly (Chris). Dearest Grandma to Jaclyn (Dave), Lauren (Ryan), Bryan (Kelly), Riley, Daniel, Dempsey and Allison. Great Grandma to Kaylee, Brooklyn and London. Cremation has taken place and Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. "Always in our hearts"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store