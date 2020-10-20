It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Lucy on October 16, 2020. Dear sister of Robert (Joan) and Jane Fanson (Butch). Predeceased by her parents Willem (Bill) and Catharina (Tina). Lucy leaves behind nieces Erin and Shari, nephews Phillip and Richard, her great-nieces and great-nephews. She was an avid reader who enjoyed films, history and art, especially Van Gogh. As a lifelong animal lover, Lucy leaves behind her four-legged friend, Tulip. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be held at a later date at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Please sign the online Book of Condolence at www.lgwallace.ca
