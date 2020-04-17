|
|
Peacefully passed away with her daughters at her side on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in her 85th year. Loving mother of Carmela Friday (Stephen) and Joanne Hall (David). Loving and proud grandma to Robert (Jess), Andrea, and Michael Friday and Jennifer (Sean) and John Hall. Also a very proud great grandmother to Nathan. Dear sister of Domenic Berlingeri (Elvira-deceased) and Tony Berlingeri (Sheila-deceased). Predeceased by her parents Nicoletta and Giovanni Berlingeri. She will not be forgotten by her nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Lucy was born in Villa Santa Lucia degli Abruzzi, Italy and came to Canada in 1949. For many years she enjoyed working at Lillies Drugstore and the Port Colborne Pharmacy. She dedicated her life to caring for her family and spending time with them. Her love of cooking was enjoyed by all who knew her. She spent the last four years living at Amica Retirement Home in Stoney Creek where the wonderful staff and friendly residents loved her. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family funeral service, followed by Rite of Committal at Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer Society Niagara Region or Doctors without Borders. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 17, 2020