Lucy Gillies


1929 - 2020
Lucy Gillies Obituary
Passed away at Hamilton General Hospital in her 91st year. Predeceased by her loving husband Joseph (Bert) 2017. She was a devoted mother to Mary (Len) Murphy, and Joe (Teri) Gillies. Proud grandma to Brendan, Connor, Christopher, and Chloe. Lucy will be missed by many nieces and nephews, her life-long friend Carm Farrauto, and other close friends. Thank you to the staff at Wentworth Heights Retirement Home. Due to current restrictions, a private family service will be held. A Mass and Celebration of life will be held at a later date, when possible. In lieu of flowers donations to The Heart And Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be left on-line at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 24, 2020
