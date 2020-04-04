Home

August 19, 1936 - March 29, 2020 Beloved husband of Rosemary (Sheldon) and loving father of Steve (Rosemary) of Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown), South Africa, John (Lori) and Rose Anne (Dan Beer) of Hamilton, Ontario. Proud grandfather of Eben, Jessie, Madeline, Elliot, Roman and Morgan. Born and raised in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Predeceased by parents, Anton and Margaret Prevec, both immigrants from Slovenia. Also predeceased by an older brother Anton who died at the age of 10. Obtained a B.A. in Physics and Geology (1959) from the University of Toronto. In later years this served as a stimulus for obtaining a permanent Ontario Prospectors Licence. Changed fields to obtain a M.A. and PhD in Medical Biophysics from the same university. Taught Virology, Immunology and Molecular Biology at McMaster University until retirement as a Professor Emeritus in 1996. Co-developed a wildlife vaccine for rabies which was adopted as OnRab by the Province of Ontario. In retirement, he was one of a McMaster-focused team that produced a potential SARS vaccine. He served for some years on the HAALSA executive. With his wife Rosemary, he sang in the family choir at St. Joseph's Church. He enjoyed tying fishing flies and occasionally even using them. A life filled with loving family, caring relatives and good friends. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Dr., BURLINGTON (905-527-0405). Funeral Mass to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hamilton General Hospital, Toronto General Hospital or a . Please sign the online Book of Condolences at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.baygardens.ca&d=DwIFAw&c=KjisrLs2D0AXJmZjByAnZA&r=nMJcXs-B3sSmUecdW-r74WMjWuhj_J6gRI2gyU2Gm7I&m=lmjoNapogK9UN9wlKJMUw4KqoS5YA37e1jdXcdnaR7s&s=YkMoKUWx2WoHPm5XFdCZ3p7dFauczzygYWzTFXjNH08&e=
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020
