Peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020, at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas in his 91st year. Born in Monopoli, Bari, Italy on January 30, 1930. Beloved husband of the late Donata for 64 years. Devoted father to Vince (Maria), Frank (Valerie), and Tony. Loving nonno to Stephanie (Joe), Noah (Nicole), and Aaron. Predeceased by his parents Vincenzo and Cosima Aresta, stepmother Anna Aresta, parents-in-law Francesco and Maria Carmela Grattagliano, and stepmother Teodora Grattagliano. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Tony and Gina Aresta, the late Giovanni and Rosa Aresta, the late Mimino and Lina Perrini, Henriette Henry and the late Leonardo Aresta, Livia and the late Angelo Aresta, Franca and the late Domenico Grattagliano, and Mimina and the late Santino Grattagliano. He will be sadly missed by his many cousins, nieces, and nephews in Canada, the United States, Italy, and Belgium. We wish to extend our most profound gratitude for the exceptional care and dignity afforded to our dear father over the past 4 years by the wonderful angels and professional staff on Birch Trail. Because of COVID-19 restrictions and in consideration for the health and safety of friends and relatives, there will be private family services held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E. (near James) on Thursday, November 26, 2020 followed by interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. A celebration of Gino's life and fellowship will be deferred to a later time as restrictions allow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Joseph's Villa Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences and tributes will be welcomed at www.friscolanti.com
.