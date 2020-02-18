|
In honour of Luigi's wishes, we share his final words... I fought and endured much pain and many challenges but on February 14, 2020, Prostate Cancer took me at the early age of 73. Ironically, I volunteered to drive Cancer patients from Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville and Mississauga, to their cancer appointments, before, and after, my own diagnosis. I leave behind a loving family of whom I am most proud, my love and my wife of 48 years, Rena (nee Brunetti), who always encouraged me and suffered along with me; my children and their very respectful, loving spouses, Lisa Greco (Joe) of Oakville, Mark (Alla nee Zilbermand) of Toronto and Paul (Sheena nee Correa) of Burlington, who blessed us with 7 Angels who were truly a great joy in my later life and it's so hard to leave behind: Daniela, Christina and Victoria (Joe and Lisa), Jacob and Mikayla (Mark and Alla), and Isla and Luca (Paul and Sheena). My most joyous times were when they would hug me, kiss me and tell me: "Nonno Gigi, I love you so much". My truly beautiful grandchildren, know that Nonno Gigi loved you so very much as well; you made my pain bearable. In Italy rest my deceased parents, Alberino and Augusta and at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, in Burlington, rest my parents-in-law, Luigi and Armenia Brunetti. In Italy, I am survived by my brother Alvaro (Albertina, deceased) and many other relatives. Surviving me in Hamilton are in-laws Larry Brunetti, Rob Brunetti and wife Dianne (nee Gunderson) (children Nicole and her son William, Joe and Alyssa), Josie Marini (nee Brunetti) and husband Robert (children Michael and Matthew), and many other cousins, compari and friends. To my family and grandchildren in particular, do not cry for me, I am finally free of pain. I had a tough life in my younger years in Italy and Canada but ended up with a loving family and jobs that I truly enjoyed (barbering, computers at Dofasco and Stelco and Real Estate). Vegetable gardening and flowers were my passion along with soccer, bocce, Ti-Cats, NFL and Ferrari's Formula 1 racing. In addition to my wife and all my family, I owe a grateful thank you to many Oakville neighbours, always ready to help, especially with the snow. Finally, my appreciation also goes to the many health care professionals, who truly cared for my well-being along the 8 year journey. We lost but we sure tried! Visitation will be at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL LTD., 43 Barton Street East, on Tuesday, February 18, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-9:00 p.m. with Vigil Prayers at 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, 1150 Monks Passage, Oakville on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed by Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please donate to UNICEF CANADA (my favorite children's charity), Wellspring Birmingham Oakville (my Prostate Cancer support center) or the . Finally, when a cure was not to be, the good Lord said "suffer no more, come to me".
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 18, 2020