The family of the late Luigi (Louie/Lee) Fabbroni extends a heartfelt thank you to family, friends, neighbours, colleagues and parishioners for your generosity of spirit during the difficult loss of our husband and father. We have been comforted by your outpouring of love and many acts of kindness, including your visits, care packages, cards and donations, floral and Mass tributes, and emotional support. We offer our appreciation to the Oakville Branch of the Wellspring Prostate Cancer Support Group, and to Walter Eadie, for providing ongoing education and encouragement. We extend our gratitude to the many health care professionals who delivered exceptional and compassionate care over the years, including the care teams of Dr. Fine, Dr. Besik, Dr. Shaltaf, Dr. Kazem, Dr. Casey, Dr. Mian, the REACT Clinic, and the LHIN staff who provided in-home care. Finally, we thank Friscolanti Funeral Chapel, especially Adriano D'Alessandro, and the Venetian Club for providing an honourable tribute to our beloved husband, father and friend.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 26, 2020