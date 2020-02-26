Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Luigi Fabbroni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luigi Fabbroni

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luigi Fabbroni Obituary
The family of the late Luigi (Louie/Lee) Fabbroni extends a heartfelt thank you to family, friends, neighbours, colleagues and parishioners for your generosity of spirit during the difficult loss of our husband and father. We have been comforted by your outpouring of love and many acts of kindness, including your visits, care packages, cards and donations, floral and Mass tributes, and emotional support. We offer our appreciation to the Oakville Branch of the Wellspring Prostate Cancer Support Group, and to Walter Eadie, for providing ongoing education and encouragement. We extend our gratitude to the many health care professionals who delivered exceptional and compassionate care over the years, including the care teams of Dr. Fine, Dr. Besik, Dr. Shaltaf, Dr. Kazem, Dr. Casey, Dr. Mian, the REACT Clinic, and the LHIN staff who provided in-home care. Finally, we thank Friscolanti Funeral Chapel, especially Adriano D'Alessandro, and the Venetian Club for providing an honourable tribute to our beloved husband, father and friend.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luigi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -