It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Luigi Romano at the age of 88, at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Margherita Romano (nee Sciarra) for 58 years. Loving father of Nicoletta D'Ambrosio (Joe) and Michael Romano (Angela). Cherished Nonno of Michael and Victoria D'Ambrosio and Dante and Isabella Romano. Dear brother to the late Antonietta Silvestri (late Joe), the late Angela Falcone (late Alfonso), Ida Di Stefano (late Ennio) and brother-in-law to Antonio Sciarra (late Anna Maria) and their daughter Antonella. Luigi will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Luigi was a devoted husband and father who loved his grandchildren dearly, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and will be remembered as being caring, hardworking, dedicated and loving. His self-sacrifice and devotion for his family will never be forgotten. In the end life isn't measured by the breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away.Known by his friends as Gino, he was a master carpenter who apprenticed under his father from an early age in Italy and was a proud member of The Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 18 for 31 years. An avid musician for years, he loved to spend his free time performing, playing saxophone and clarinet. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses of Juravinski Hospital and the Bayshore PSW's. In keeping with social responsibility only a private family service will be held. A celebration to commemorate Luigi's life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation will be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Hamilton. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020