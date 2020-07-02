Luigi PAGLIARO

It is with extreme sadness that the family of Luigi Antonio Pagliaro announce his passing on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in his 80th year, after a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his beloved and devoted wife of 54 years, Rita (nee Bozzo), his loving children, Suzie and John Bertling, Francesco and Karen Pagliaro, Joe and Rosanna Pagliaro and Annalisa and Robert Suffoletta. Cherished nonno of Elisa, JohnMichael, Mara, Fernando, Natalie and Antonio. He will live forever in their hearts. Survived by dearest brother and sister in law, Angelo and Gina Pagliaro and predeceased by one sister and brother in law in Canada. He will be greatly missed by all his sisters and brother, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends both in Canada and Italy. Loyal friend and neighbour to Carm and Lucy Caliri. He had many passions including gardening, making wine, watching soccer, socializing with friends at Fortinos, but first and foremost spending time with his family. He was a 32-year employee of Slater Steel and an active member of Donnici Social Club. Special thanks to Dr. B. DiPaolo, Dr. Hugh Sullivan, and his daily nurse, Brad Raspberry for all their support and care during this difficult time. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Please keep in mind, the physical distancing and wearing of a mask is mandatory for all guests. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Anthony of Padua Church on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice
.