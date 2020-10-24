With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Luigi Sordo at Juravinski Hospital on October 21st in his 84th year. Beloved husband of Ida Sordo for over 52 years. Proud father of Alfredo and Teresa (Gianfranco). Dear brother of Nicola (Marianna) and uncle to John. Will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He arrived in Canada from Abruzzo, Italy in 1963 and was a dedicated Barber for over 60 years. Over 23 of those years he was owner of Gino's Hairstyling & Barbershop in the north end. Luigi will be remembered for his passions that included cultivating his garden and spending quality time with his family. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL HOME (43 Barton St E, Hamilton) on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church (420 Mohawk Rd E, Hamilton) on Monday, October 26th 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. Guests will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at funeral home, church, and cemetery. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice
.