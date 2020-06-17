With heavy hearts, the families of Manola Cassidy (Brian) and Tennessee Propedo (Kathy) would like to announce the passing of their mother Louise Propedo at the age of 87. Louise is finally now able to rejoin the love of her life, Vincent, who predeceased her in 1980. She was the adored Noni of Sarah (Chris), Steven (Marie), Ethan and Elise and Grand Noni to Xander, Jackson and Aubry. Louise came to Canada in 1958 to join her husband and start their family. She resided at her house on Upper Kenilworth and was surrounded by great neighbours throughout the years. Louise worked for the Fortino's grocery chain for many years and was an active member of the Ladies Venetian Club of Hamilton. She was predeceased by her brother and two sisters in Italy as well as her brother-in-law Edo (Mirella) in 2020. She also leaves behind many relatives in Italy. Special mention to friends Peter, Denise and Irene who were her travelling and Sambucca partners. The Family has requested a private service and in lieu of flowers a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 17, 2020.