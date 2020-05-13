Luise Margarete Magdalene DICK
1920 - 2020
Born June 29, 1920 in Kassel, Hessen, Germany. Passed away peacefully at the Warkworth Place Nursing Home on Monday, May 4, 2020 in her 100th year. She met and married the love of her life in 1947, beloved wife of the late Walter Gustav Dick, who passed away December 5, 1982. She had one daughter Sylvia. Moved to Canada in September of 1951 and settled in Hamilton, Ontario where she remained until 2000. She worked as a Medical Secretary for Dr. D.G. Tutton until his death. In 2000, she moved to LaSalle Towers, Northshore Boulevard in Burlington and in 2010 she moved to Island Park Retirement Residence, Campbellford. She later went to Warkworth Place last August. Proud Oma of Andrew Colin Tewsley. Peggy will be truly missed by her niece Iris Baumgarten (Joachan), nephew Rolf Leinhos, extended family and friends, especially Ilse Thaerichen and John Malbey. A special thank you to all the staff at Warkworth Place, especially "Sunny". Keeping with Peggy's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Northumberland Humane Society. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 13, 2020.
