Luka DIKLI?

DIKLI?, Luka It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Luka at his home on June 18, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Školnik) for 55 years. Loving father of Dario (Slavica) and Johnny (Nancy). Cherished Deda of Lucas, Leopold, Cecilia, Anamarija, Brigita, Šimun and Faustina. Will be dearly missed by brother-in-law Josip (An?ela) Školnik and family, sisters-in-law in Croatia, many nieces and nephews, kumovi, extended family and friends both in Canada and Croatia. Predeceased by his parents, brothers and his sister. Luka loved spending time with his family, enjoyed hunting, fishing, sporting events but his true enjoyment were his grandchildren. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Funeral Mass is by invitation only at Holy Cross Croatian Church followed by interment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. Donations in Luka's memory may be made to Holy Cross Church. Online condolences can be made at www.markeydermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.