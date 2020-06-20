Luka DIKLIC
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Luka's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DIKLI?, Luka It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Luka at his home on June 18, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Školnik) for 55 years. Loving father of Dario (Slavica) and Johnny (Nancy). Cherished Deda of Lucas, Leopold, Cecilia, Anamarija, Brigita, Šimun and Faustina. Will be dearly missed by brother-in-law Josip (An?ela) Školnik and family, sisters-in-law in Croatia, many nieces and nephews, kumovi, extended family and friends both in Canada and Croatia. Predeceased by his parents, brothers and his sister. Luka loved spending time with his family, enjoyed hunting, fishing, sporting events but his true enjoyment were his grandchildren. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Funeral Mass is by invitation only at Holy Cross Croatian Church followed by interment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. Donations in Luka's memory may be made to Holy Cross Church. Online condolences can be made at www.markeydermody.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved