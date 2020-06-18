Luka HOLJEVAC
It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Luka on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Kata for 62 years. Loving father of Ivan (Karen), and Annie Anderson (Stuart). Proud Dida of Mike (Nicole), Mark, Luke, and Matthew. Great-grandfather of Christopher, and Vera. Survived by his 2 sisters Katica, and Nane. Luka will be dearly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family wishes to thank the team at The Wellington for their kindness and compassionate care. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. A private funeral service and interment will follow. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, donations to Parkinson Canada would be sincerely appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 18, 2020.
