Peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 88 on October 16, 2020. Loving wife of the late Jose Pimentel. Dearest mother and mother-in-law of Silverio and Natalia Pimentel. Sanzinha and Joao Carlos Faria and, Zenaide and Tony Alaimo. Much loved grandmother of Harnani, Jenny, Marina and Sarah. Great-grandmother of Catarina, Victoria and Jacob. Lurdes will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Guests are required to wear a mask in the funeral home. Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL 43 Barton St. E. on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary's Church on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre cemetery in Burlington.