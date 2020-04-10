|
HARVEY, Lurlene Oct 5, 1931 - Apr 8, 2020 Lurlene Amanda Harvey of Hamilton, Ontario passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 8th, 2020 and entered the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ having served Him faithfully. "Miss Lurlene" was born in St. Mary Jamaica on October 5th, 1931 to parents George and Matilda Geddes. Beloved wife to the late Roy Harvey for over 60 years. Together they leave their legacy in their 6 children, Dennis (Ivorine), Nettie (Edward), Rupert (Rose), the late Henry (Merle), Bunny (Loraine), Marcia. Lurlene is survived by her brother Sydney Byfield (Cassandra), and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, adopted children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and church family. Private arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home "William J. Markey Chapel", Hamilton. Due to current circumstances, there will be a private family viewing and funeral with a Celebration of Life at a later date. We thank everyone for their prayers, best wishes, condolences, and support. If desired, donations may be made to [email protected] for the Celebration of Life. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 10, 2020